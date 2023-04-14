Good morning and welcome to LexObserver’s weekly news roundup. It’s Friday, April 14.
Driving the news this week: Town Meeting voted to pass Article 34, the Planning Board’s proposal for multi-family zoning, unamended Wednesday evening. We have lots of news about Town Meeting and more in today’s edition.
But it is also time for me to say goodbye! LexObserver is about to move into a new chapter (more from Nicco here in case you missed his update last weekend), so while you’ll still receive Friday news roundups, this one is the last you’ll receive from me.
I am amazed to see how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown as an organization thanks to your readership and support. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to speak with me for a story, share a tip, write a kind note or constructive criticism, and generally made my work possible for the past two years. This job has not been easy, but it has left me with a deep affection for Lexington and the Observer that I will carry with me (and I’m sure I’ll be covering Town Meeting in my dreams for the rest of my days).
It will bring me joy to see the Observer keep growing from afar! I hope you’ll keep reading.
Here’s this week’s news:
Town Meeting approves Planning Board’s multi-family zoning proposal
In a highly anticipated vote Wednesday evening, Town Meeting Members approved Article 34, the Planning Board’s multi-family zoning proposal to comply with the MBTA Communities Act, with 107 votes in favor and 63 opposed.Keep reading
Zoning amendment intended to encourage more diverse housing options approved by Town Meeting
At Town Meeting’s sixth session on Monday, members approved a set of zoning changes to a bylaw regulating special residential developments, a set of alternatives to the conventional subdivisions where single-family homes are typically built, with the goal of encouraging the development of smaller and more affordable homes.Keep reading
Town Meeting approves design funds for 173 Bedford St., other capital projects
The request for $100,000 to fund designs for renovation of 173 Bedford Street, a building currently being used by the police department as temporary headquarters while the new station is completed, generated the most debate among the three projects.Keep reading
A Revolutionary Fifer
Fifer Sherry Madden is one of the few women to accompany the Lexington Minute Men.Keep reading
Lexington Police Log: Noise guidelines, dangerous driving, animals and scams
Incidents from the week prior to April 10Keep reading
