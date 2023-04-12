Dr. Carol Berenson lost her battle with polycystic kidney disease in September 2021. In addition to her devotion to her family, she was an amazing educator who devoted almost 50 years to teaching the children of Lexington; she was a kindergarten teacher at Estabrook Elementary for 35 years. Carol found joy in every child who was lucky enough to be in her presence and was a wise guide for the countless caregivers who she welcomed with a twinkle in her eye and her trademark smile.



Carol’s family and the Lexington Public Schools community would like to honor her memory with a bench to be placed at Estabrook. We are looking for donations to the Dr. Carol Berenson Memorial Fund through the Estabrook PTO. You may make your payment to the Estabrook PTO venmo account at @Estabrook-PTO (“Dr Carol Berenson Memorial Fund” in the remarks section) or by check payable to Estabrook PTO with “Dr. Carol Berenson Memorial Fund” noted in the memo section of your check. Checks should be mailed to



Estabrook School PTO

Dr. Carol Berenson Memorial Fund

117 Grove St.

Lexington, MA 02420



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Ellen Silberman esilberman@lexingtonma.org.



