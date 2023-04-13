The April meeting of the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission (HFAC) will take place via ZOOM at 7 p.m. on April 18, 2023.



https://zoom.us/j/95621754230?pwd=b3A3UTJUR3I1U28ydW5WTVRtMi9xUT09

Meeting: 956 2175 4230; Passcode: 194503; Phone: (646) 876 992



The agenda includes an announcement for new FAA Boston Community Engagement workshops to be held via Zoom on the afternoon of April 26 or the evening of April 27. Registrants will have access to recordings of both workshops. Click here to learn more



Massport representatives will comment on a provisional calendar, capital projects, and third-party developments. There will be additional updates on the North Airfield; Ferry flights; eVtol aircraft presented by Tom Hirsch; FAA Contact / Runway 5/23 / ESPR / MCAC 9.



Citizen comments (limited to two minutes per speaker) are invited



The Hanscom Field Advisory Commission provides continued communication with Massport and education among the communities surrounding Hanscom Field, and acts as an advisory commission for review and reaction to decisions relating to Hanscom Field, including land use, noise abatement, and transportation needs



Next HFAC meeting: May 16, 2023



