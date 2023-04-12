The Lexington Bicentennial Band presents its Patriots Day Concert on Saturday, April 15 at 1 pm at the Gillespie Auditorium at Lexington High School. The concert’s first half will celebrate music from the screen and stage, while the second half will be a tribute to Patriots Day, and to the memory of President John F. Kennedy.

Music Director Jeffrey Leonard will conduct the following program:

The All-American Concert March – Chris Sharp

Alan Silvestri: A Night at the Movies – Arr. Michael Brown

Opening Night on Broadway – Arr. Michael Brown

I Dreamed a Dream – Claude-Michel Schönberg, Arr. Michael Brown

Sondheim! – Arr. Stephen Bulla

Intermission

Voice of America March – Karl L. King, Arr. James Swearingen

Elegy for a Young American – Ronald Lo Presti

Eternal Father Strong to Save (United States Navy Hymn) – William Whiting and John B. Dykes, Arr. Robert W. Smith

Lexington Overture for Symphonic Band – Paul W. Whear, Narrated by Al Dentino

America, the Beautiful – Samuel Augustus Ward, Arr. Carmen Dragon

The concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Gillespie Auditorium is handicapped-accessible.

For more information on other Patriots Day weekend events in Lexington, visit https://lexingtonma.gov/1558/2023-Schedule-of-Events