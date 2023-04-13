The following incidents, selected from the Lexington Police Department logs, occurred during the week prior to April 10, 2023.



PSA: Reminder: Bylaws for the use of landscape maintenance equipment and seasonal guidelines regarding noise and hours of operation are in effect. Specifics regarding Noise Control in Lexington can be found on the Town’s website.



Community Relations

Wednesday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m., officers assisted with The Bike to School Program. In conjunction with the PTO, officers promoted the safe use of bikes. They reinforced the importance of following the rules and regulations of the roadway when operating bicycles around town.



Motor Vehicle Crash/ Hit Person

Wednesday, April 5 at 9:10 a.m., a Woburn Street resident came into the station to report he had been struck by a black Honda Pilot while riding his bike at the intersection of Mass Ave and Woburn Street. The operator of the vehicle stopped and asked if he needed medical assistance. This rider declined the offer.



Motor Vehicle Crash/ Hit and Run/ Property

Thursday, April 7, at 8:45 p.m., a 911 call from a Rindge Avenue resident came in reporting that a blue Subaru had just crashed into him then sped from the scene at the intersection of Mass Ave and Bow Street. While officers searched the area, the vehicle drove past them. When the operator refused to stop, officers followed the vehicle. When they lost sight of the vehicle on Bow Street, the caller provided a NH plate number. When checked, it showed a South Ridge Avenue address. The vehicle was located at that residence, and one person was taken into custody for operating under the influence and failure to stop. In addition, there were charges for leaving the scene after property damage and operating a motor vehicle negligently as to endanger.



Motor vehicle/ Unlawful Operation

Wednesday, April 5 at 2:50 p.m., following numerous complaints about speeding on Hayden Avenue, an officer using a handheld tracking device, during a “directed” cruiser check, clocked a vehicle driving 98 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone near 65 Hayden Avenue. This constitutes unlawful, negligent as to endanger operation of a motor vehicle. The officer handed the driver a criminal summons to report to the District Court in Concord.



Animal Control

Friday, April 7 at 9:10 p.m., a Waltham resident reported that as she was driving on Marrett Road near the Mobil gas station, she struck a dog. She left her vehicle to check the situation, but the dog was gone. This individual did not have a cell phone with her at the time, so when she arrived home in Waltham, she called the Lexington station. An officer was dispatched to the scene, but there was no injured dog found in the area.

Thursday, April 6 at 12:45 p.m., a report came in regarding an injured turkey in the Washington Street area. As an officer checked, the injured turkey left heading toward the woods.

Sunday, April 9 at 7:15 a.m., an injured deer was seen near Waltham and Allen Streets. The Animal Control Officer arrived; the deer ran into the woods.

*During this past week, there were five reports about sick, injured, and dead raccoons. Police caution against approaching or touching any animal displaying unusual behaviors as these animals may be dangerous. Domestic pets should be protected from wild animals that can injure and cause disease.



Suspicious Activity – Persons

Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m., multiple calls came in regarding a female walking on the highway alone. She appeared to be in her teens, with blonde hair and wearing a white shirt. Massachusetts State Police were notified, and Lexington units were dispatched. These officers checked both 95 northbound and southbound within the boundaries of Lexington. No individual with this description was found.



Fraud

Tuesday, April 4 at 1 p.m., a Lowell Street resident came into the station to report he was the victim of identity fraud in October 2022. This resident alleges that someone used his information to obtain a loan through the Small Business Association. He realized this when he received a statement in the mail in October 2020. He notified the SBA and forwarded information to them, including a statement from the Lexington Police Department confirming a report of identity fraud pertaining to unemployment benefits. At the time, he also notified Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion of this fraudulent activity. This resident recently received correspondence from the Small Business Association notifying him they needed documentation of reporting the fraudulent SBA loan being reported to this Police Department as he did not report this incident when it occurred. He wished to have it documented now.

Wednesday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m., a Hamblen Street resident came into the station to report a credit card account had been fraudulently opened in her name. She became aware of the fraud when she received a denial letter while applying for a line of credit on Monday, April 3. She checked her credit report and noticed a credit card issued under Comenity Bank for Victoria’s Secret. She immediately notified the card issuer, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian of this fraudulent activity. She also notified the Federal Trade Commission. Comenity Bank indicated that the account was opened July 30, 2022, under her name using her previous Cambridge address. A balance of approximately $2,500 was charged to the account. Comenity Bank has since closed the account. This resident was advised to continue monitoring her credit for any additional fraudulent activity.

Thursday, April 6 at 8:05 p.m., a Ward Street resident came into the police station to report she fell victim to a Bitcoin scam. Yesterday morning, her computer froze, and a prompt requested that she call Microsoft Customer Service at a number that was fraudulent. She was told to use cash to purchase $8,800 worth of Bitcoin at the Coin Mover Bitcoin ATM located at 979 Main Street, Waltham. This resident followed instructions, then later realized it was a scam.



*Suggestions from AARP’s Fraud Prevention Checklist from April 2022 issue of the AARP Bulletin. During these past six weeks, I’ve provided simple fraud prevention tips from this checklist. The AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline is a free service. Call: 877-908-3360 to speak with a trained fraud specialist.

Tip 6: “Update the contacts in your phone. Include anyone who calls frequently. Then, when that person or business calls, their identity will be displayed. Next, go into settings on your phone and turn on ‘silence unknown callers’ for iPhones or ‘block numbers’ on Android phones. Doing so will block numbers that you’ve never been in contact with and don’t have saved in your contact list.”



