What is Porchfest?



Have you ever sat on your porch and listened to someone strumming a guitar? Porchfest builds on this experience and amplifies it to become a community event where Lexingtonians share their love of music.



What could be nicer on a September afternoon?



We are looking for bands.



Please email Steve Steve Poltorzycki (<steve@stevepolt.com) with your

• Band name/title

• Genre (blues, classical, jazz, country, folk, pop, rock, roots, world, R&B, singer-songwriter, etc. )

• Band size (1-2, 3-6, 7+)



Our expectations for bands

• Commit to performing at a designated time on Saturday, September 30., at a specified location.

• Coordinate with the porch host about the performance logistics (space needed, electricity needs, and other needs related to the band’s equipment).

• Perform for the duration of the time slot (generally one hour)

• Play at a sound level respectful of the neighbors and other performers nearby

We are still deciding on which neighborhoods to focus on. As we try to recruit porches in our target neighborhoods, it would be helpful to hear from prospective porches:

• Address

• Band members—1-2, 3-6, big band?