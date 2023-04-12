Wishing Kerry Weaver well (L-R) Meg Himmel, Kerry Weaver, Ashley Rooney, Nancy Trautman Courtesy image

 After 37 years with the Town, Kerry Weaver, Compost Foreman, is retiring.  Kerry has done a phenomenal job turning the old landfill into a productive resource for the Town. He also was a wonderful resource for the Garden Club and its plant sales.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *