Climate Change: Simple, Serious, Solvable, a talk by meteorologist Harvey Leonard will take place in the Living Room at Cary Library on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 P.M.



Climate change is a growing concern here in the United States and around the world. Join Harvey Leonard for a talk about Climate Change: what is causing it, why it is serious, and what can be done as we look toward the future. He will also explain the important difference between weather and climate. A Q&A will follow his presentation.



This program is made possible by generous donors to the Cary Library Foundation.





