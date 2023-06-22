The Lexington Lions Club will hold its 67th annual Fourth of July Carnival at Hastings Park, corner of Worthen Road and Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, from Friday, June 30th through Tuesday, July 4th. Hours are:

Friday, June 30, 6 – 11 p.m.,

Saturday, July 1, 1 – 11 p.m.,

Sunday, July 2, 1 – 11 p.m.,

Monday, July 3, 1 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 1 – 6 p.m.

For ticket and mega-pass information, please visit: http://www.lexingtonlions.org/4thofJulyCarnival.cfm

Special Features

Fireworks – Sunday, July 2 – approximately 9:30 p.m.

Free Youth Games – Tuesday, July 4 – 10 a.m.

Both the fireworks and youth games will be at the Center Recreation Complex Softball Field. Youth games are for youngsters from 6-12 years of age. Featured are costume contests, various races, bubble gum-blowing contests and watermelon for all. Parents will need to complete the application form, available here (link) and at the event.



This is also a call for volunteers! Please sign up here: https://signup.com/go/iVnkdeW



We look forward to seeing you at our 67th Annual Carnival!



Partial proceeds from the Carnival benefit the Lexington Lions Charities.





