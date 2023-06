The Lexington Chamber of Commerce announces its weekly Summer Concerts every Friday at 6:30 in July, until August 18.

We invite you to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of live music. With the support of our generous sponsors, we are able to bring you a diverse lineup of talented musicians and bands. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors for their contributions.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a fun-filled summer of music and relaxation in Emery Park, Depot Square.