Police removed the remains of a dead bear from Interstate 95 on Monday evening, hours after the animal was hit by a car.

It is unknown if the bear is the same critter spotted in Lexington last week, police said.

Massachusetts State Police told the LexObserver that troopers responded to reports of a dead bear in the third travel lane of Route 95 South near Exit 49a in Lexington at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. MassDOT was notified and responded to the scene with equipment to remove the remains.

A handful of Lexington residents reported seeing the bear while traveling on the Interstate, with reports as early as 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Jeanine Guffey is one local who witnessed the bear while driving. Guffey said she was driving in the far-right lane shortly after 4:30 p.m. when she noticed the remains of what appeared to be a dead bear in the next lane over.

“I could see the head, ears and lots of fur,” Guffey said of her quick look at the bear while moving on the highway. “It was a little upsetting. This possibly could’ve been prevented.”

Guffey said she did not see any police presence at the time.

Massachusetts State Police said the scene was cleared close to 5 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police also notified Massachusetts Environmental Police. A spokesperson for MEP confirmed the reports of a dead bear on the highway to the LexObserver, but could not identify if the bear was the same one seen traversing through Lexington last Monday.

Sightings of a black bear roaming through Lexington on June 12 were reported from different points around town throughout the day. The bear was first spotted in Arlington, where it caused a delay in the district’s school opening before making its way a few miles over to Lexington.

There is no investigation at this time.