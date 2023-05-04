LexZeroWaste has just completed the first two sessions of its pilot program for reusable takeout containers called ZeroToGo. There is still space for new participants to join the third 4-week session which begins Monday, May 15.



Every container that is reused through the program adds to the collective reduction of plastic, water, and the release of pollutants associated with single-use take-out containers. As of today, the program has eliminated the use of 513 plastic containers.



Participation in the pilot program is limited to LexZeroWaste members, and ZeroToGo orders may be placed at Royal India Bistro Monday through Thursday only. If you’re not yet a LexZeroWaste member and would like to participate in the ZeroToGo pilot program, you can sign up to become a member here.







