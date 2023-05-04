Lexington residents Martha Kvall and Deborah Armstrong are among the members of an organizing committee planning a two-part Festival of Democracy on May 19 and 20 at First Parish in Concord



On Friday, May 19 at 7:30 P.M., in the Parish Hall, we will have a panel discussion titled Democracy: Its Value and for Whom? with four excellent speakers:

● Danielle Allen, Harvard professor and founder of Partners in Democracy

● Tania Vitvitsky, direct experience with the importance of democracy to Ukraine

● Tanisha Sullivan, President of Boston’s NAACP

● Jim Tull, expert in international conflict management

On Saturday, May 20, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., First Parish in Concord will host a non-partisan Democracy Festival. Our goal is to bring together people from all over to celebrate democracy, have fun, enjoy food from local restaurants Nosh and Comella’s, sing together, explore our artistry, meet local politicians, and learn about current issues facing our country and how we can help.



It will be a good chance for kids, their parents, people of all ages and beliefs, to learn

about and experience democracy in action.



