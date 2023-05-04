On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Lexington Lions Club held its annual dinner meeting to honor the 2023 White Tricorne Hat recipient, Robert (Bob) Burbidge.



The award, first presented in 1954, honors an outstanding Lexington resident every year (except for 2020 due to the pandemic) who has made tremendous contributions to the community.



Bob has lived in Lexington for 70 years and has been heavily involved in the community, including serving as a member of LexHAB and as Director of the BattleGreen Run Foundation. He is committed to increasing the town’s inventory of affordable housing units. Bob is also involved in various local non-profits and committees, including the Lexington Minuteman Cane Award Committee.



Past community involvement includes the Lexington Symphony (board member), Genesis Community Fund (founder), Lexington Center Committee, Lexington Minutemen, Lexington Girls Softball, and Lexington Men’s Softball Leagues.



Bob’s wife Jean, their children and grandchildren also attended the event, along with previous White Tricorne Hat winners and their spouses. Guests were treated to historical perspectives and a slide show of all recipients produced by Doug Lucente.



