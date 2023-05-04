A Walk Along the Bikeway Past

Saturday, May 6, 10 A.M., email meg@lexlyceum.org Meet behind the Lexington Visitors’ Center https://lexobserver.org/2023/04/20/a-walk-along-the-bikeways-past/ Co-sponsored by the Friends of Lexington Bikeways (bike-lexington.org) and the Lexington Lyceum Advocates (LexLyceum.org).



Annual Minuteman Bikeway Clean-Up and Beautification Day

Sunday, May 7, 9—11 A.M. The Friends of Lexington Bikeways welcomes volunteers to pick up litter and pull out patches of invasive garlic mustard along the Lexington section of the Bikeway. Starts at 9 am sharp; bring your own garden gloves, drinking water and snack. Pick a section:

Sections 1 and 2: Meet at the DPW parking lot at 201 Bedford Street

Sections 3 and 4: Meet at the Seasons Four parking lot at 1265 Mass Ave

Section 5: Meet at the Waldorf School parking lot at 739 Mass Ave

Section 6: Meet at the Bow Street parking lot next to the Bikeway.

Best Bike Rides in New England with Author David Sobel

Tuesday, May 9, 7—8 P.M. David Sobel will present his new book, “Best Bike Rides in New England,” via Zoom webinar. He will reveal favorite rides, discuss variables in designing rides, explain online tools like “Map My Ride” or “Strava,” and advocate incorporating 3-5 rides into your weekly wellness regime.



Registration: https://carylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/virtual-best-bike-rides-in-new-england-with-author-david-sobel/