Join Lexington-based Nonprofit Net of Greater Boston for a practicum on human resource management and problem solving, Meeting HR Challenges, at 1 P.M. on May 16.



This session is designed to discuss real life issues facing nonprofit leaders and will be led by eminent expert Margo Kelly, former Chief Operating Officer at NeighborWorks America and Executive Coach in the Achieving Excellence Program at Harvard’s Kennedy School.



Feel free to submit a specific HR question or issue for discussion when you register. Margo will plan the session agenda based on your input. In advance of the session, Margo will also forward practical, useful articles that relate to the issues of greatest interest..



Register at www.nonprofitnet.org. There is no cost to attendees.



