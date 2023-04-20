Saturday, May 6, at 10 AM, rain or shine, led by Meg Muckenhoupt, (meg@lexlyceum.org). Meet behind the Lexington Visitors’ Center



Come for a walk along the bikeway and discover the clues in the landscape that show why and how the Minuteman Bikeway developed where it is — from the area’s glacial geology to Native settlement, Colonial farms, the rise of railroads and Lexington factories, and beyond. Walk is one hour/1.5 miles out-and-back on the bike path (with an option to continue for those interested).



Co-sponsored by the Friends of Lexington Bikeways (bike-lexington.org) and the Lexington Lyceum Advocates (LexLyceum.org).



