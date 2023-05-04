Friends of Lexington Music, Art and Drama Students (FOLMADS)public schools’ visual and performing arts, is thrilled to announce its Flowers for Performing Arts Seniors fundraising project.



Thanks to the generosity of Lexington florist, Oak Knoll Flowers, FOLMADS will provide a beautiful flower in a vase to LHS performing arts seniors at the end of the LHS Pops concerts on May 20 and 21.



To honor a senior with a flower, go to https://donorbox.org/flowers-for-performing-arts-seniors, suggested donation is $10. Please make your donation by May 20.



All money raised will go to FOLMADS, a non profit organization which provides grants each year to visual and performing arts teachers throughout the Lexington school system, grades K-12. Grants support visiting artists, transportation to festivals, and so much more, including instruments for elementary programs. Thanks so much for your support of Performing Arts students, teachers, and programming!



