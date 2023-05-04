The community at large is invited to take part in Open Studios 2023— the 13th celebration of Lexington’s vibrant arts community—from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M., on Saturday & Sunday, May 20 and 21



View, download, or print the 2023 Open Studios map and artists’ directory



Artists who live, work, teach, create, or are affiliated with the arts community in Lexington look forward to welcoming visitors to their homes, studios, and arts communities. LEXART, the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society, and Munroe Center for the Arts will each host multiple guest artists along with resident artists/members exhibiting work in their studios.

Open Studios 2023 offers ample opportunities to learn how the community can learn about, participate in, and contribute to the arts in Lexington.

The weekend is supported in part by a grant from the Lexington Council for the Arts, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.



Please visit Open Studios 2023 sponsors and thank them for supporting this wonderful event