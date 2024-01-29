January 29, 2024 (Lexington, MA) The Community Endowment of Lexington is thrilled to announce that we are expanding our 2024 grant program, in celebration of our 10th Anniversary of giving. This year, we will award up to $100,000 total in grants. In addition, individual grants will be funded up to $15,000, significantly higher than the $7,000 cap of past years. We look forward to an exciting year of giving and to celebrating the extraordinary work nonprofits and Town agencies provide throughout the Lexington Community.

The Community Endowment of Lexington (CEL), an endowed fund of the Foundation for MetroWest, promotes a spirit of philanthropic giving to support organizations that are working to create solutions for current needs and that are implementing new ideas to improve Lexington for the future. We encourage grant applications that bring innovative thinking to issues big and small.

All applicants must a) have 501(c)(3) tax status as a registered nonprofit organization or have an eligible fiscal sponsor or be a Town of Lexington department, board, or commission; b) a grant proposal that solely or predominantly serves Lexington residents; and c) focus its mission and programming in the areas of arts and culture, health and human services, community building, and the environment.

CEL gives strong consideration to new applicants and to those who did not receive a grant the previous year. CEL will consider grant applications from religiously-based organizations if the program they are applying for does not exclude anyone based on religion and the purpose of the program is in no way to promote a particular set of religious beliefs.

Proposals may be submitted for: programming (existing, pilot, or expanded); capital goods to advance programming or services offered (e.g., laptops); or capacity-building efforts, including, but not limited to, strategic planning, data and evaluation, organizational development, communications and marketing, and Board of Directors efforts (e.g., succession planning).

CEL takes a particular interest in grant applications that include a focus on collaboration, thereby supporting CEL’s interest in building a strong, healthy community. CEL is looking for grant applications that feature a project that involves one or more nonprofits or town agencies working together in Lexington. Additionally, the quality, focus, and impact of the applications are CEL’s priority when awarding grants.

Applications open on January 29, 2024, at 9 AM and are due March 15, 2024 at 5 PM. Information and applications at Community Endowment of Lexington 2024 Grant Application Please consider applying!

About the Community Endowment of Lexington

The Community Endowment of Lexington enhances the quality of life for Lexington citizens. As an endowed fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest, awards grants to nonprofits and town agencies working in the areas of health and human services, arts and culture, the environment, and community building; provides ways for donors to give back and leave a legacy; and encourages innovative and collaborative solutions to issues facing Lexington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.lexingtonendowment.org

About the Community Foundation for MetroWest

Established in 1995, the Community Foundation for MetroWest is the only community foundation serving the 33 cities and towns in the region. The Foundation promotes philanthropy in the region, helps donors maximize the impact of their local giving, serves as a resource for local nonprofits and enhances the quality of life for all residents. Since inception, the Foundation has granted $16 million to charitable organizations and currently stewards more than $23 million in charitable assets for current needs and future impact. To learn more, visit communityfoundationmw.org or call 508-647-2260.