I’m thrilled to support Cindy Arens as she pursues a Select Board seat in the upcoming election.

Having worked with Cindy Arens as a fellow volunteer over the past years initially at Bowman Elementary School and LPS Green Teams, and more recently with the Town’s Waste Reduction Task Force, I value Cindy’s proactive and pragmatic solutions-oriented approach to any endeavor that she tackles. Whether engaging with school staff and fellow parents to introduce composting and recycling to school cafeterias or working alongside School Committee members to introduce green purchasing policies, she leads with a collaborative and forward-moving “Yes, and” mindset. And she is always ready and more than willing to roll up her sleeves and get things done as needed.

I’ve watched her connect easily with individuals of all ages and backgrounds from students to town staff. Her ability to recognize productive synergies and naturally bring people together would be an asset to our town leadership and community.

Especially as we face the challenges of climate change, Cindy’s energy, focus, and commitment to sustainability are what’s needed to ensure that Lexington remains a thriving, welcoming, and resilient community.

I hope that you’ll join me in voting for Cindy Arens for Select Board.