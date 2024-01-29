LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Embark on a culinary adventure with our Crispy Egg Salad Wrap, where the magic lies in the unique blend of textures and flavors. The pancake batter, inspired by the Vietnamese banh xeo tradition, boasts an enticing crispiness, thanks to the infusion of turmeric and a meticulous flour-to-water ratio.

As you bite into the irresistibly crunchy pancake, prepare to be enchanted by the velvety richness of the egg salad. Creamy and indulgent, the egg salad is a symphony of flavors, carefully crafted with an array of spices that elevates every mouthful.

To add a touch of freshness and balance, we’ve introduced crisp lettuce, cutting through the richness of the egg salad and pancake duo. What’s even more enticing? This delectable creation is ready within just 20 minutes, making it the perfect choice for a quick and scrumptious meal. Immerse yourself in the exquisite blend of crunch and creaminess – a culinary escapade that promises pure satisfaction.

Ingredients

Egg Salad

3 eggs

Mayo (¼ cup)

Mustard (1 tablespoon)

Shallot (¼ cup)

White Pepper (1 teaspoon)

Cayenne Pepper (1 teaspoon)

Parsley (1 teaspoon)

Soy Sauce (1 teaspoon)

Sesame Oil (1 teaspoon)

Red Wine Vinegar (2 teaspoons)

Lettuce

Batter

Rice Flour (¼ cup)

Wheat Flour (¼ cup)

Turmeric Powder (1 teaspoon)

Water (½ cup)

Instructions