LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Crispy Egg Salad Wrap, where the magic lies in the unique blend of textures and flavors. The pancake batter, inspired by the Vietnamese banh xeo tradition, boasts an enticing crispiness, thanks to the infusion of turmeric and a meticulous flour-to-water ratio.
As you bite into the irresistibly crunchy pancake, prepare to be enchanted by the velvety richness of the egg salad. Creamy and indulgent, the egg salad is a symphony of flavors, carefully crafted with an array of spices that elevates every mouthful.
To add a touch of freshness and balance, we’ve introduced crisp lettuce, cutting through the richness of the egg salad and pancake duo. What’s even more enticing? This delectable creation is ready within just 20 minutes, making it the perfect choice for a quick and scrumptious meal. Immerse yourself in the exquisite blend of crunch and creaminess – a culinary escapade that promises pure satisfaction.
Ingredients
Egg Salad
- 3 eggs
- Mayo (¼ cup)
- Mustard (1 tablespoon)
- Shallot (¼ cup)
- White Pepper (1 teaspoon)
- Cayenne Pepper (1 teaspoon)
- Parsley (1 teaspoon)
- Soy Sauce (1 teaspoon)
- Sesame Oil (1 teaspoon)
- Red Wine Vinegar (2 teaspoons)
- Lettuce
Batter
- Rice Flour (¼ cup)
- Wheat Flour (¼ cup)
- Turmeric Powder (1 teaspoon)
- Water (½ cup)
Instructions
- Combine rice flour, wheat flour, turmeric powder, and water until achieving a smooth, watery consistency. Ensure a lump-free batter for an irresistibly crispy pancake.
- Boil eggs for a minute, then simmer on low with a covered lid for precisely 10 minutes. This guarantees flawless hard-boiled eggs for your wrap.
- Dice shallots finely, mix with red wine vinegar, and toss with chopped eggs. Introduce a symphony of flavors by adding mayonnaise, mustard, white pepper, cayenne pepper, parsley, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Revel in the creation of a lusciously creamy egg salad.
- Perfect your pancake: Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Confirm readiness by splashing drops of batter; the sizzle indicates readiness.
- Ladle a thin layer of batter, tilt and roll the pan for even coverage. Cover for a minute, uncover, and allow an extra 3 minutes of cooking.
- Take your egg salad and layer it on one half of your pancake. Afterwards, using a spatula, fold over the half of the pancake with the egg salad over to cover.
- Cook your wrap for an addition 1 minute of each side on medium high heat or until it gets nice and golden brown on both sides
- Remove from the pan and delicately open a flap. Add a crisp layer of fresh lettuce, and then close with finesse.
- Serve and relish the harmonious blend of textures and flavors in your perfected Crispy Egg Salad Wrap