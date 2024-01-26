Mary Jane Kurtz, 78 years old, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away on December 14th, 2023, surrounded by family.

Mary was born on August 12th, 1945, to Henry and Agnes Choinsky in New York City.

After graduating from Northport High School in New York, Mary received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from St. Lawrence University in 1967 where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega sorority and received a Pi Delta Epsilon award (in medical sciences).

Mary went on to receive a PhD in Biochemistry from Boston University Graduate School in 1973, where she met David – marrying in 1968 at the Harvard Chapel in Cambridge. She continued her love of science as a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard’s Massachusetts Eye and Ear Institute in Boston.

After taking some time off to raise her children David Alex (born 1975) Katie Agatha (born 1978), Mary became Assistant Professor at Boston University School of General Studies – and later becoming Director of the Biotechnology at Minuteman Regional High School ( where she served as President of the Teachers Union).

After relocating to Santa Rosa, California in 2010, Mary continued her career in the sciences, becoming a consultant on a National Science Foundation grant – traveling the country teaching laboratory cell biology techniques to other teachers.

Mary enjoyed her passions: playing tennis, tending to her rose garden, and learning French cuisine. She enjoyed spending many wonderful summers with her children at two of her favorite parts of the world, Cape Cod and Brittany, France.

Mary was predeceased by her mother and father and survived by a sister, Judy (Freigang). Mary was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother and was well-respected by her colleagues during her long career. Mary will be missed dearly – her warmth and loving kindness will always be remembered.