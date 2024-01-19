Lexington Field and Garden Club presents

Save the Pollinators, Save the Planet with Trevor Smith

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM Social Meeting/10 AM Meeting

Place: Follen Church, 722 Mass Ave, Lexington

Trevor Smith is the Design and Education Manager at Weston Nurseries. He holds several landscape certifications and is a past President and current Trustee of the Ecological Landscape Alliance. He is an award-winning regenerative landscape designer, specializing in green infrastructure, native plant design, habitat creation, and the implementation of ecological design principles.

Trevor will explain everything we need to know when it comes to designing and planting a pollinator garden. Beyond providing sustenance for our six-legged friends, Trevor will also explain how your garden can play a substantial role in rebuilding the local ecosystem and in helping create climate resilience. Start planning your spring garden with pollinators in mind.

This is a free event.



Join us for an interesting seminar!