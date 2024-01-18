LexFarm offers Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, which brings local, organic produce from the farm to your home. CSA shares are typically purchased in the winter, with weekly pick-ups of sustainably-grown produce during the harvest season. LexFarm plants, grows, and harvests certified-organic vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers for their CSA shares. They also partner with local farms to add diversity and variety to their CSA offerings.

With the farm store open this winter and spring, the community can also purchase and pick-up CSA shares at LexFarm during the winter and spring months. Egg and Mushroom shares are available immediately in partnership with Chip-In Farm in Bedford, MA and Fat Moon Mushrooms in Westford, MA. There is even a Winter Vegetable share with organic produce grown by Red Fire Farm in Montague/Granby, MA. LexFarm is also very excited to offer a Spring Vegetable share consisting of fresh greens, herbs and radishes or salad turnips, much LexFarm-grown. Households with SNAP benefits are eligible for subsidized summer vegetable shares.

For more information about LexFarm CSAs, check out their website at https://lexfarm.org/organic-csa/.