Voices on the Green, First Parish in Lexington’s live storytelling and music series, seeks storytellers for its next show on Friday, April 12. The theme of this show is Breaking the Rules.

If you are one of those people who believe rules are made to be broken, you may have a story for us. Or do you have regrets about walking the straight and narrow—or was doing so what made you who you are today?

Your rule-breaking may have comprised minor infractions, like playing hooky, violating the dress code, or smoking in the boys’ room—or it may have been something that landed you in jail, or incurred the permanent wrath of your family.

But maybe your rule-breaking was in the name of righting a wrong: an act of civil disobedience, or speaking out when others urged you to keep silent about a personal freedom or human rights. Tell us the story of your rule-breaking—and where it led you. Coaching is available to help you craft and present your story. If you think you may have a story, please pitch your story to Suzanne Adams or David Rose at voicesonthegreen@fplex.org. The deadline for proposals is January 30!