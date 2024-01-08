New to Lexington and new to climate activism, I sought out allies/mentors. Introduced to Cindy Arens, I struck the jackpot. Cindy’s breadth of knowledge about climate change and how to mitigate it is vast. My education about heat pumps; solar installations; sources of CO2 within Lexington; food waste and composting; plastic pollution and PFAS; building construction, planning and zoning took off as I soaked up Cindy’s expertise. And she offered this complicated information in a conversational manner, never making me feel inadequate. This ability to communicate politely and articulately is one of Cindy’s many gifts. Watching her on the floor of Town Meeting, advocating for articles authored by herself and others, she listens carefully to “the other side” and replies factually and respectfully. As the Chair of the Lexington Sustainability Committee, Cindy works effectively with other committees, boards, and Town departments. Not just a climate activist, Cindy has the experience and expertise to guide Lexington forward successfully in what will become increasingly difficult times.