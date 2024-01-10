LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.
Indulge in a delightful twist on the classic Croque Monsieur with my “Croque Monsieur Puff Pastry” recipe. This rendition transforms the beloved sandwich into a convenient pocket of joy wrapped in airy puff pastry sheets, elevating the experience with every bite.
The beauty lies in its simplicity: layers of savory ham and cheese snugly enveloped within the flaky puff pastry. But the real star is the béchamel sauce that adds a touch of creamy richness to the filling. What sets this rendition apart is the ingenious high-heat finish, rendering the béchamel slightly crispy atop the pastry, adding an irresistible textural contrast to the buttery layers beneath.
This recipe captures the essence of the beloved Croque Monsieur and elevates it into a fun, compact delight that makes every bite a symphony of flavors and textures. It’s a culinary adventure worth savoring, perfect for a leisurely brunch or as a delectable snack.
Ingredients
- 1 Puff Pastry Sheets
- Ham (¼ lb)
- Gruyere (¼ lb)
- One Egg
- Water (1 teaspoon)
- Butter (1½ tablespoon)
- Flour (1½ tablespoon)
- Half and Half (¼ cup)
- Beef Broth *Optional*
- Seasoning – Garlic Powder, Parsley, Salt, Pepper
Instructions
- Divide the puff pastry sheet into three equal parts and halve each piece, creating a total of three pastries.
- Prepare an egg wash by combining an egg yolk with water, parsley, and garlic powder for a golden pastry finish.
- Use a fork to puncture holes in the puff pastry slabs, allowing for better air circulation and a light, airy texture after baking.
- Layer ham and cheese alternately on one side of a pastry piece, leaving space along the edges to prevent overflowing during baking.
- Cover the filling with another puff pastry sheet and seal the edges by pressing them with a fork.
- Brush the pastries with the prepared egg wash and bake at 375°F for 14 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare the béchamel sauce by melting butter in a pan over medium-low heat, then adding flour and stirring until smooth.
- Gradually pour in the half and half, ensuring no lumps form, and optionally enhance the flavor with a splash of beef broth.
- Once the pastries are done, spread béchamel sauce and sprinkle grated cheese on top.
- Return to the oven at 400°F for an additional 4 minutes.
- Serve these delectable pastries and savor every bite!