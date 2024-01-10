LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

Indulge in a delightful twist on the classic Croque Monsieur with my “Croque Monsieur Puff Pastry” recipe. This rendition transforms the beloved sandwich into a convenient pocket of joy wrapped in airy puff pastry sheets, elevating the experience with every bite.

The beauty lies in its simplicity: layers of savory ham and cheese snugly enveloped within the flaky puff pastry. But the real star is the béchamel sauce that adds a touch of creamy richness to the filling. What sets this rendition apart is the ingenious high-heat finish, rendering the béchamel slightly crispy atop the pastry, adding an irresistible textural contrast to the buttery layers beneath.

This recipe captures the essence of the beloved Croque Monsieur and elevates it into a fun, compact delight that makes every bite a symphony of flavors and textures. It’s a culinary adventure worth savoring, perfect for a leisurely brunch or as a delectable snack.

Ingredients

1 Puff Pastry Sheets

Ham (¼ lb)

Gruyere (¼ lb)

One Egg

Water (1 teaspoon)

Butter (1½ tablespoon)

Flour (1½ tablespoon)

Half and Half (¼ cup)

Beef Broth *Optional*

Seasoning – Garlic Powder, Parsley, Salt, Pepper

Instructions