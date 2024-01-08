Work has begun on a $26.1 million project at the intersection of Route 2A and 1-95, including replacing the “structurally deficient” bridge that carries Route 2A (also known as Marrett Road) over the interstate. The project also involves adding two traffic roundabouts and accommodations for cyclists and pedestrians. Demolition of the existing bridge began on Jan. 2 and will require periodic overnight lane closures over the next few weeks. The full project is expected to be completed in Oct. 2027.

Below: Screenshots from MassDOT of the intersection before construction began and the plans for what it will look like when the two roundabouts are added.