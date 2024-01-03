Lexington will become one of the first Massachusetts communities to ban fossil fuels in new construction, joining 9 other municipalities in a state pilot program aimed at restricting new fossil fuel infrastructure.

The town’s new regulations ban installing piping for natural gas, propane and other fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations. Exceptions include research laboratories, hospitals, and large multi-family buildings using gas or propane for water heating. Gas stoves and fireplaces are also exempt from Lexington’s version of the legislation.

An electric heat pump at a home in Lexington

“It’s a huge win for all climate goals in town, being able to stop new construction from having fossil fuel infrastructure and making sure we’re not digging ourselves deeper into the climate crisis,” said Maggie Peard, the Sustainability and Resilience Officer for the Town of Lexington.

Lexington’s Town Meeting passed a bylaw restricting new fossil fuel infrastructure in March 2021, but under Massachusetts law, the town was not allowed to mandate stricter standards without the state’s permission.

A major state climate bill passed in 2022 included provisions designed to allow municipalities to enact their own standards in order to “experiment with greener construction,” said State Sen. Mike Barrett, who lives in Lexington and co-authored the bill. Following the bill’s passage, the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) established a pilot program giving 10 communities the authority to implement their own rules restricting the use of fossil fuels in new construction. As part of the pilot, towns will track and report on the costs and impact to help inform future statewide policy.

Lexington’s application to participate in the pilot program was approved on Dec. 22, 2023, and the Town’s bylaw will go into effect for permits granted after March 21, 2024.

Other participating towns include Acton, Acquinnah, Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Concord, Lincoln and Newton. There is one remaining spot that both Northampton and Somerville have applied for.

Lexington’s approval letter from DOER points out that the town’s bylaw is the only one of the participating communities to allow for gas cooking appliances and fireplaces and recommends that Lexington consider removing these exemptions.

“I think it’s a good recommendation,” said Cindy Arens, chair of the Sustainable Lexington Committee. “Three years ago, we were really excited and thought that [the bylaw] was something we should push and get through. We got some pushback at the time on gas cooking,” so the exemption was included as a compromise, Arens explains. “We didn’t know as much as we know today about the dangers of gas stoves, including an increased risk of asthma in children.” Arens said. The Town will recommend removing the exemptions for indoor gas stoves and fireplaces at this year’s Town Meeting in March, based on DOER’s recommendations.

There has also been some pushback about the costs associated with the restrictions on new construction, particularly in the midst of a housing crisis. But studies show that all-electric homes are actually cheaper to build and save residents money on energy bills.

Another question is the effectiveness of electric heat pumps, the recommended approach for heating and cooling new homes — particularly in New England winters.

“When we started this work, lots of people were like, ‘this is not ready for prime time,’” Arens said. “The good thing is that the technology for heat pumps has come a long, long way, and you can get a heat pump that works at -15 degrees, -20 degrees,” she added. “The technology has advanced so far that it really is possible to build all electric.”

“Reducing over-dependence on natural gas for heating is the toughest assignment of all in climate change, and Lexington is showing a way forward,” Sen. Barrett told LexObserver. “The rest of the state will be watching, and so will much of the country.”

“This is something that’s really significant. It didn’t happen quickly. It wasn’t easy. But it’s something that is really positive for the town,” Arens said. “Eventually what would be a great thing is if all towns and cities could opt into something like this,” she said. “For now I’m just really excited to get this off the ground.”