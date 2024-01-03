At a winter solstice ceremony, we embrace the longest night of the year, entering a portal into a new season, leaving behind autumn with its colorful rustling leaves to await the incremental lengthening of the days to come. It is a ceremony filled with hope, sharing, candlelight, and healing sounds. We move into a more inner space of contemplation and spiritual connection.

Droplets / Photo by Elsa Lichman

During this fall and the beginning of winter, we have experienced weather which has been atypical for the season: drenching rains, fallen trees, power outages, flooding; foggy nights and dawns, warm temperatures, icy days, a skim of ice forming on the river. It appears that global warming has changed our usual patterns, and our avian neighbors also seem to react to these confusing times.

At a public dock, the small territory at the riverbank has almost disappeared with the high water roiling downstream. Mallards and American black ducks are behaving in an odd manner, aggressively pecking at one another, calling loudly, dashing in and out of the water. One pair appears to be mating in the river, completely out of season. The male holds his partner’s head under water with his beak. This is a typical behavior, and the female somehow survives it. Perhaps they think it is spring. I wonder if there is a point at which birds are overcrowded, reaching a critical mass, and become hostile. It is difficult to interpret behaviors; one can only observe and speculate.

A large male swan at the bank picks up sticks and debris from the water and tosses them onto the ground. Perhaps the nesting instinct has been triggered by the mild temperature. Interestingly, a friend saw swans acting aggressively not far away, downriver at a small beach area. Their wings were puffed to the max, in a territorial mode which is not seen in winter. I have marveled at waterfowl near a dam at a frozen river, sharing a small area of live water, where they feed peacefully. Geese, ducks, swans and even a lone misplaced little coot foraging in the small space together.

A peregrine falcon stands immobile at the top of a dead tree overlooking the water, prepared to knock a suitable prey item our of the sky. These unusually beautiful patterned birds can overwinter here if there is enough prey. A pair often mate on a tall granite cliff in Woburn, and they have been seen regularly this season by local birders.

A fat young red-tailed hawk sits on a low cut-off branch on another dead tree, as a magnificent adult eagle soars overhead, white head and tail gleaming in the sun. Another hawk breaks off a stick and transfers it to its talons. This nesting behavior is timely, as they often begin nest work in early winter.

As dusk turns to dark, two deer run across our path, ears up and alert, eyes caught in headlights. It seems like a mirage, but they run down a small gully in full view, sleek and fat, healthy. They appear to be females, as males do not shed their antlers quite this early.

Eagles are nesting in our general area, and the season can start early, with egg laying and sitting occurring frequently in February. We see one bird fly to the top of a tall tree, and there is a scuffle, the wings of both birds akimbo. A female had been in that tree, and the male swooped in to mate! An unusual sighting, especially early in the season. Perhaps they will guard this as their territory and continue mating and nest building behaviors.

The moon is low over the cemetery, almost full, shining brightly, conversing with a nearby planet, creating eerie scenes and shadows. One morning that orb is seen in all its glory very early, low, a daytime delight. Another rainy day leaves crystal droplets on slender, bare tree branches.

Humans also respond to the weather anomalies. A friend walks around Walden pond, which is full to the brim, and observes swimmers in December. The water takes on a calm, crystalline aspect on this windless day.

In an area of broad stretches of grass, hundreds of Canada geese forage voraciously, serious about gaining weight for their late migration. They form dozens of V shapes as they skim the ground, rise above the trees and continue over the river, making that unearthly, raucous call — so wild and free.

Our Arctic and northern winter ducks have started to arrive, as common mergansers are the first to be spotted on the Charles. We look forward to a variety of species wintering with us, such as the wildly colorful wood duck, and gadwall, ring-necked duck, ruddy duck, and more, in our fresh waters.

Often in Massachusetts we have Arctic visitors for the winter, the haunting snowy owls which are so magical to see, as they are diurnal, as opposed to our nocturnal species. They hunt during the day. As with all nature observation, it is important for humans to maintain a good distance and peaceful demeanor, to allow these creatures the space and quiet to survive and thrive.

We look forward to greeting the picturesque new season, and the guests it brings with it, while at the same time dreaming of lazy days to come.