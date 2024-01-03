Building Lexington’s Future: Sustainable, Affordable, Resilient

Lexington is a wonderful place to live, with a rich history, outstanding schools, great services, and talented and engaged residents. But like every town in the Greater Boston area, we are facing headwinds, including the effects of climate change and a desperate need for housing. I’m running for Select Board to help forge a path that preserves the best of what Lexington is while making the changes we need to be a more livable, vibrant, and affordable community for all.

I’m a consensus builder with a proven track record of achievements. With strong data-driven and analytical skills, I always make sure to listen with compassion and a commitment to understand others’ positions.

Here are some of my priorities for a future that is better for all of us on many levels:

Climate Action for Health & Prosperity

Prioritize robust climate action initiatives that pay for themselves

Invest in renewable energy, storage & carbon-neutral infrastructure

Improve quality of life, health, resilience, productivity and fiscal outlook

Healthier, Connected Community

Promote enhanced, integrated public health and social services

Increase transportation opportunities, especially for seniors

Foster programs that engage and empower our businesses

Work to increase government effectiveness by integrating synergies and expertise across town boards, committees, departments and community organizations

Attainable Housing for All

Continue to address housing diversity and affordability, there is still much to do

Collaborate and remove barriers for quality, cost-effective housing for all residents

Create inclusive neighborhoods, meeting diverse resident needs and building resilience

I’m ready to roll-up my sleeves, work together, and get results. My experience of collaborating and building consensus on complex issues, at the local and state level, has prepared me well. Let’s pave the way for a future with solutions that not only protect our environment and our budgets but also serve as a catalyst for a healthier, more connected, and more inclusive community.

I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Select Board and I would like to ask the voters of Lexington to visit cindyarens.com to learn more about why I am running and consider supporting me on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5.

I am eager to work with you to continue to improve a town we are all proud to call home. I humbly ask for your support as we head toward a brighter tomorrow for everyone in Lexington.