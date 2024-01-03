Hello, I’m Jiawei Liu, a 7th grader at Clarke. I lead the Hawks Communications Team for the Harrington PTA, publishing bi-weekly newsletters and posting announcements for PTA events and activities on social media. With the support of PTA, I have had the privilege to interview with the LPS Green Team, a dedicated group leading the charge for a greener, more sustainable future. The Green Team has been running for years, yet still needs more attention and support. Now, this is what I am trying to do — to give the Green Team the spotlight and to let more people know about their actions, achievements, and call for more volunteers to join them.

Led by PTA/PTOs, and started by Co-founders Lin Jensen and Cindy Arens, the Green Team is a project running throughout all the nine schools across Lexington. The Green Team is also addressing the critical issue of landfill space in Massachusetts.

When I was at Harrington, I had the unique opportunity to witness the remarkable efforts of the Green Team. Before the pandemic, in the cafeteria at lunchtime, I would see adults actively engaged in assisting students with composting their food wastes. These individuals, distinguished by their aprons and badges reading “Green Team,” were integral members of a noteworthy program within the Lexington Public Schools systems.

All the LPS Green Team programs share a common goal: to reduce waste and improve our environment. What’s particularly striking is the strong camaraderie and mutual support among these teams. Whenever questions or challenges arise, individuals like Jill Ward, the Harrington Green Team coordinator, could seek insights from the collective knowledge of the Green Team network. It’s akin to being part of a helpful and supportive family, as Jill aptly describes it.

The Green Team undeniably stands as an environmental boon for our schools. At Harrington, the lunchtime waste totaled a staggering six huge bags brimming with a mixture of food, liquids and garbage. Now we are down one! This is a remarkable difference.

With the pandemic behind us, the 2022-2023 school year has unfolded as a truly spectacular one. You can read more about it in the Harrington PTA Newsletter Special Issues on Green Team — Champions of Change: LPS’ Green Team Tackles the Waste Crisis: Part One, Part Two.

The Green Team is currently looking for more volunteers at all schools, so if you would like to be a part of such an amazing organization, keep a lookout for your school’s PTA/PTO newsletters.