Inspiring stories about Lexingtonians helping out, giving back, and trying to make the world a better place in 2023

These three Lexington women have helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees

Inspired by their own personal and family histories, these Lexington women help refugees find everything from toaster ovens to English tutors.

A family from Venezuela passing time in a hotel lobby in Lexington.

More than thirty migrant families temporarily housed in Lexington

The families, mostly from Haiti and Venezuela, have been placed in two local hotels, where they are receiving assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard as well as LexRAP and other local organizations.

At Lexington’s Senior English Academy Program, young people of Chinese heritage teach English to older immigrants

The class is a learning experience for both the young teachers and their older students.

Lexington teacher named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year

De’Shawn Washington has made history: The fourth-grade inclusion teacher at Maria Hastings Elementary School became the first Black male recipient of the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award for 2024.

A Lexington mid-century modern home gets a remake for aesthetics and accessibility on the next season of This Old House

The family is remodeling their home to make it accessible for their son, Caffrey, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Two sisters who fled Afghanistan in chaotic Kabul airport exodus now call Lexington home

The story of how they ended up here includes a life-altering decision made in the blink of an eye, nights spent in a tent with only a thin blanket for comfort, endless tears and paperwork, a healthy dose of therapy, and finally, some semblance of stability and a feeling of home here in Lexington.

“A place where everyone is welcome”

Omar Masood, owner of Omar’s World of Comics, visited the White House, and got a special shout-out from President Biden.

Town Meeting’s youngest member wants to prove that people like him “do belong in a place like Lexington.”

Salvador Jaramillo is Lexington’s youngest Town Meeting Member, serving Precinct 5 while also studying at Harvard and working two part-time jobs.

Soccer Grannies form a cross-continental bond

A team of older South African women inspired a Lexington soccer league for women aged 40+

Lexington biotech company Agenus moves closer to groundbreaking cancer drug

The drug, if proven effective, would harness the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells.