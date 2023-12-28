Essential stories about Lexington politics in 2023 — including zoning, education, the local economy and more.

AI could cover Lexington’s public meetings someday soon. Should it?

“Some of my favorite parts of my job involved spontaneously running into people at protests and ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings and election results parties, at coffee shops, and yes, at public meeting

The old house at 69 Pleasant Street / Credit: Lauren Feeney

What’s happening at 69 Pleasant Street?

The project raises deeper questions about how to balance the need for housing and development with environmental concerns and quality of life for residents.

Town Meeting approves Planning Board’s multi-family zoning proposal

Lexington is the first community in Massachusetts to approve zoning changes to comply with new state housing requirements.

In next month’s local election, few Lexingtonians are likely to go to the polls. Why?

Despite a 92% voter registration rate, recent history suggests few Lexington voters will turn out in next month’s townwide election. What motivates voters to turn out?

Serious talk about “Serious Talks” at school committee meeting

A petition and postcard circulating over the summer mobilized both critics and supporters of Lexington’s elementary school diversity and inclusion curriculum.

How to make Lexington “buzz and sizzle”

“Many people are looking for a space where they can have a drink, maybe listen to some music, get together with friends,” one resident said. Another put it more bluntly: “We need a bar!”

Lexington votes to implement ranked-choice voting

Advocates say the system expands voters’ choices and invites more voices into the democratic process.

What’s happening with Lexington’s Noise Bylaw?

From leaf blowers to ledge blasting, Lexington can be pretty loud for a quiet suburb.