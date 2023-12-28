  • 6 Hawthorne Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
  • Sold by Northeast Vent Grp & Rlty on 12/14/2023 to Hong, Harrison and Yoo, Ronnie for $3,250,000
  • 8 Phinney Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Cdsk Nt and Doo, Lucy on 12/15/2023 to Zhao, Xu and Lyu, Xueguang for $1,700,000
  • 9 Belfry Ter, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Mundkur, Pravin V and Mundkur, Lata T on 12/11/2023 to Agassounon, William B for $1,315,000
  • 10 Bartlett Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
  • Sold by Murphy Ft and Dorr, Debra M on 12/15/2023 to D P Murphy Supplemental T and Dorr, Debra M for $557,000
  • 10 Nickerson Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Adler, Alice J on 12/13/2023 to Ginseng, Edward S for $1,200,000
  • 28 Turning Mill Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
  • Sold by Mahdi Cynthia M Est and Mahdi, Nadia on 12/14/2023 to Sanders Holmes T and Holmes 3rd, J B for $1,000,000

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *