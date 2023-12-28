- 6 Hawthorne Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Northeast Vent Grp & Rlty on 12/14/2023 to Hong, Harrison and Yoo, Ronnie for $3,250,000
- 8 Phinney Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Cdsk Nt and Doo, Lucy on 12/15/2023 to Zhao, Xu and Lyu, Xueguang for $1,700,000
- 9 Belfry Ter, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Mundkur, Pravin V and Mundkur, Lata T on 12/11/2023 to Agassounon, William B for $1,315,000
- 10 Bartlett Ave, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Murphy Ft and Dorr, Debra M on 12/15/2023 to D P Murphy Supplemental T and Dorr, Debra M for $557,000
- 10 Nickerson Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Adler, Alice J on 12/13/2023 to Ginseng, Edward S for $1,200,000
- 28 Turning Mill Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Mahdi Cynthia M Est and Mahdi, Nadia on 12/14/2023 to Sanders Holmes T and Holmes 3rd, J B for $1,000,000