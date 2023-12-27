Members of Lexington’s Temple Isaiah and Temple Shir Tikvah in Winchester have once again teamed-up on Christmas Eve to make and deliver holiday meals for neighbors in need. This annual outreach initiative, called Project Ezra, has been going on for more than 30 years, and this year provided 630 turkey dinners to 333 families and individuals in Lexington, Arlington, Bedford, Waltham, and Lowell.

Peter Hamilton, Project Ezra volunteer, is organizing an assembly-line approach to packaging-up hundreds of holiday meals.



Project Ezra is staffed by 250 volunteers who cook, bake, package, and deliver the meals to homes, shelters, and centers. Local businesses provided support as well, with contributions from Costco, Market Basket, Neillio’s, Penzeys, Roche Bros, Royal Pastry Shop, Sam’s Club, Star Market, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, and Wilson Farm. This year, Project Ezra partnered with Housing Corporation of Arlington, Bedford Health and Human Services, Town of Lexington Human Services, Community Day Center of Waltham, and Thrive in Lowell, to reach a wide range of families and individuals in need of holiday meals.

“The families who benefit from these meals come from all backgrounds and may need a holiday meal for a variety of reasons,” said Sharon Gunda, Clinical & Community Outreach Manager for the Town of Lexington Human Services Department. “Either they had an unexpected situation that caused financial strain, it could be a medical situation that makes them unable to prepare meals or it could be a frail senior, or a person with a disability who is unable to prepare a nice holiday meal.”

Carolyn Montalto, Executive Director of The Community Day Center of Waltham, works with individuals who are experiencing homelessness. “We are a place where you can get a meal, clothing, and case management services. In the winter time, we host a night program that is open to individuals who otherwise would be sleeping on the streets. Our night guests have been dealing with undiagnosed mental illness, addictions, PTSD, domestic violence, and traumatic brain injuries. They have lost connections with family and friends and have no support system.”

“Food for our night program is provided by an incredible network of generous donors who bring delicious home-cooked meals. Our calendar is filled with donors committing to feed 20 people every day from December 1st through April 15th—except on December 24th. And then Project Ezra knocked on our door and asked if they could bring meals to us on Christmas Eve.”

“There is so much gratitude to the people behind Project Ezra,” says Montalto, “I imagine the meals being prepared with love in warm home kitchens; I see the delivery folks packing their cars, feeling content in the knowledge that people will be well fed on the cold night and I can see the guests sitting down to a beautiful meal with gratitude that someone remembered them. What I hope the Project Ezra folks know is that their efforts are not just about delivering a meal, the impact is so much greater.”

Project Ezra Volunteer Pamela Mann with cranberry sauce and stuffing she made for the holiday meals.



Leah Baigell, Temple Isaiah Project Ezra team leader shares, “I love the community aspect of getting the two Temple communities, Isaiah and Shir Tikvah, involved with as many people as possible participating. We offer opportunities to make this project accessible to people of all ages and abilities, and are thrilled to see the next generation helping out. We are grateful to provide a bit of cheer by delivering home cooked holiday meals to our neighbors in need.”

Project Ezra co-organizer from Temple Shir Tikvah Julie Rosenberg agrees and adds,“what keeps me coming back every year is the amazing energy and excitement of people coming together to provide holiday meals for people who otherwise would go without. It takes hundreds of volunteers to cook, bake, pack, donate, and deliver meals. This is a tremendous effort and everyone’s generosity gives me hope.”