The best reporting on Lexington’s transition to green energy and other environmental stories in 2023

Protesters say private jet expansion at Hanscom Field would harm the planet for the benefit of billionaires

Emissions growth from the Hanscom expansion would completely cancel out all progress made by surrounding towns in their goal to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

How do we get to zero waste?

One day each week, Lexington residents dutifully schlep their brimming garbage barrels and recycling bins to the curb and later retrieve them, emptied and ready for the next week’s worth of junk. Once the stuff is out the door, hardly anyone gives it another thought. It’s just the way things are, and always have been.

But that’s about to change.

Growing concerns over tree bylaw

Advocates say that the rules meant to protect Lexington’s trees aren’t strong enough, that developers can find ways around them, and allege that the town is not adequately enforcing the existing bylaw.

​​A compromise on synthetic turf at Lincoln Field

Synthetic turf has been shown to contain toxic chemicals like PFAS and lead. But natural grass gets muddy and freezes, meaning less playing time — which could also be detrimental to physical and mental health. A working group in Lexington has come up with a plan for Lincoln Field that aims to address both concerns.

Town unveils draft of “Resilient Lexington,” its new climate action plan

Among the goals outlined in the plan is that all of Lexington should be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2035.

Here’s what you need to know about Lexington’s green electricity buying program

If you live in Lexington, you may not even realize that your electricity most likely comes from solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources. Through the town’s Community Choice Program, residents are, by default, enrolled in a 100% green energy program, which they can opt out of if they choose.

Solar Power Doesn’t Come Easy

The question of where to put solar and wind farms, especially in densely populated states like Massachusetts, is a vexing one. Here are some local examples that reflect issues playing out across the country.

Cut Up Your Credit Cards

An Earth Day message from one-time Lexington resident Bill McKibben