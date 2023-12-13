LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

This Creamy Gochujang Pasta stands out as a fusion dish that beautifully merges Korean flavors with the familiarity of Italian pasta. At its heart lies the star ingredient, gochujang, a popular Korean chili paste known for its spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet profile. The marriage of gochujang’s distinct flavors with the creamy base showcases its versatility, allowing for a flavorful and indulgent bite.

One of the genius elements of this recipe is the use of shrimp heads and tails to craft a rich seafood stock. Infusing the stock with bonito flakes or dried kelp further elevates the taste, lending a seafood umami that intertwines seamlessly with the pasta.

The incorporation of tomatoes as a primary base for the sauce is ingenious. It not only offers a familiar taste but also acts as a balancing component amidst the intense flavors. The roasted tomatoes bring a touch of sweetness and acidity, providing a wonderful contrast to the spiciness of the gochujang and the richness of the creamy sauce.

Ultimately, the “Creamy Gochujang Pasta” is a culinary masterpiece that celebrates the harmony of contrasting flavors and cultures. Enjoy this easy recipe for an amazing weeknight dinner!

Ingredients

Pasta (½ lb)

Cherry Tomatoes (½ cup)

Tomato Paste (1 tablespoon)

Gochujang (1 tablespoon)

Half and Half (200 mL)

Parmesan (¼ cup)

Red Onion (½ )

Garlic (2 cloves)

Shrimps (1 cup)

Water (1 cup)

Butter (1 tablespoon)

Chilli Powder (2 teaspoons)

Bonito Flakes/Dried Kelp

Salt, Sugar, Pepper, Olive Oil

Instructions