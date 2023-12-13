LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.
This Creamy Gochujang Pasta stands out as a fusion dish that beautifully merges Korean flavors with the familiarity of Italian pasta. At its heart lies the star ingredient, gochujang, a popular Korean chili paste known for its spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet profile. The marriage of gochujang’s distinct flavors with the creamy base showcases its versatility, allowing for a flavorful and indulgent bite.
One of the genius elements of this recipe is the use of shrimp heads and tails to craft a rich seafood stock. Infusing the stock with bonito flakes or dried kelp further elevates the taste, lending a seafood umami that intertwines seamlessly with the pasta.
The incorporation of tomatoes as a primary base for the sauce is ingenious. It not only offers a familiar taste but also acts as a balancing component amidst the intense flavors. The roasted tomatoes bring a touch of sweetness and acidity, providing a wonderful contrast to the spiciness of the gochujang and the richness of the creamy sauce.
Ultimately, the “Creamy Gochujang Pasta” is a culinary masterpiece that celebrates the harmony of contrasting flavors and cultures. Enjoy this easy recipe for an amazing weeknight dinner!
Ingredients
- Pasta (½ lb)
- Cherry Tomatoes (½ cup)
- Tomato Paste (1 tablespoon)
- Gochujang (1 tablespoon)
- Half and Half (200 mL)
- Parmesan (¼ cup)
- Red Onion (½ )
- Garlic (2 cloves)
- Shrimps (1 cup)
- Water (1 cup)
- Butter (1 tablespoon)
- Chilli Powder (2 teaspoons)
- Bonito Flakes/Dried Kelp
- Salt, Sugar, Pepper, Olive Oil
Instructions
- Start by cooking your pasta according to package instructions while you work on the sauce.
- Rinse your shrimp thoroughly and set aside the peels and heads for your seafood stock. Pat the shrimp dry and season with chili powder.
- In a pan, sauté the shrimp heads and skins with a bit of oil over medium heat for about 4 minutes. Add water and either bonito flakes for a delicate seafood flavor or dried kelp for a robust umami taste (available in the Asian section of most grocery stores).
- Toss in some herbs like rosemary or bay leaves. Let the stock simmer for 30 minutes on medium heat or until it reduces by half.
- Place cherry tomatoes in a pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of pepper. Roast the tomatoes at 375°F for 25 minutes.
- Dice the onion and mince the garlic.
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, drizzle some olive oil and sear the shrimp for 2 minutes on each side. Once done, set the shrimp aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the garlic and onions for about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the tomato paste and gochujang, caramelizing for an additional 3 minutes. Keep stirring to prevent burning.
- Deglaze the pot by adding the shrimp stock along with the roasted tomatoes. Let it simmer for 4 minutes.
- Pour in the half and half and add 1 teaspoon of sugar. Allow the sauce to simmer for another 3 minutes to thicken.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the cheese, cooked pasta, and cooked shrimp.
- Mix everything thoroughly, serve, and savor every bite!