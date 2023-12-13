LexKook is a delightful culinary initiative founded by a passionate 16-year-old chef, B.T — a Minuteman senior with a remarkable flair for the culinary arts. The series is inspired by her volunteer work with LexEatTogether, and by her mother, also a chef.

This Creamy Gochujang Pasta stands out as a fusion dish that beautifully merges Korean flavors with the familiarity of Italian pasta. At its heart lies the star ingredient, gochujang, a popular Korean chili paste known for its spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet profile. The marriage of gochujang’s distinct flavors with the creamy base showcases its versatility, allowing for a flavorful and indulgent bite.

One of the genius elements of this recipe is the use of shrimp heads and tails to craft a rich seafood stock. Infusing the stock with bonito flakes or dried kelp further elevates the taste, lending a seafood umami that intertwines seamlessly with the pasta.

The incorporation of tomatoes as a primary base for the sauce is ingenious. It not only offers a familiar taste but also acts as a balancing component amidst the intense flavors. The roasted tomatoes bring a touch of sweetness and acidity, providing a wonderful contrast to the spiciness of the gochujang and the richness of the creamy sauce.

Ultimately, the “Creamy Gochujang Pasta” is a culinary masterpiece that celebrates the harmony of contrasting flavors and cultures. Enjoy this easy recipe for an amazing weeknight dinner!

Ingredients

  • Pasta (½ lb)
  • Cherry Tomatoes (½ cup)
  • Tomato Paste (1 tablespoon)
  • Gochujang (1 tablespoon)
  • Half and Half (200 mL)
  • Parmesan (¼ cup)
  • Red Onion (½ )
  • Garlic (2 cloves)
  • Shrimps (1 cup)
  • Water (1 cup)
  • Butter (1 tablespoon)
  • Chilli Powder (2 teaspoons)
  • Bonito Flakes/Dried Kelp
  • Salt, Sugar, Pepper, Olive Oil

Instructions

  1. Start by cooking your pasta according to package instructions while you work on the sauce.
  2. Rinse your shrimp thoroughly and set aside the peels and heads for your seafood stock. Pat the shrimp dry and season with chili powder.
  3. In a pan, sauté the shrimp heads and skins with a bit of oil over medium heat for about 4 minutes. Add water and either bonito flakes for a delicate seafood flavor or dried kelp for a robust umami taste (available in the Asian section of most grocery stores). 
  4. Toss in some herbs like rosemary or bay leaves. Let the stock simmer for 30 minutes on medium heat or until it reduces by half.
  5. Place cherry tomatoes in a pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of pepper. Roast the tomatoes at 375°F for 25 minutes.
  6. Dice the onion and mince the garlic.
  7. In a large pot over medium-high heat, drizzle some olive oil and sear the shrimp for 2 minutes on each side. Once done, set the shrimp aside.
  8. Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the garlic and onions for about 3 minutes.
  9. Stir in the tomato paste and gochujang, caramelizing for an additional 3 minutes. Keep stirring to prevent burning.
  10. Deglaze the pot by adding the shrimp stock along with the roasted tomatoes. Let it simmer for 4 minutes.
  11. Pour in the half and half and add 1 teaspoon of sugar. Allow the sauce to simmer for another 3 minutes to thicken.
  12. Turn off the heat and stir in the cheese, cooked pasta, and cooked shrimp.
  13. Mix everything thoroughly, serve, and savor every bite!

