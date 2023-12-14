- 3 Brent Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Cacciatore, Joseph P and Cacciatore, Karen E on 11/28/2023 to Archibald, Jason D and Lawrie, Abbie S for $3,920,000
- 3 Suzanne Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Pearl G Myerow T and Myerow, Steven M on 11/28/2023 to Bj 3 Suzanne LLC for $1,475,000
- 10 Appletree Ln, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Morgan J Brady Jr RET and Petroff, Mary B on 11/28/2023 to Kx Int and Xu, Kun for $1,400,000
- 15 Balfour St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Cote Contracting LLC on 11/29/2023 to Wu, Shuyi and Yang, Weijian for $2,460,000
- 74 Shade St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Haramundanis, George J on 11/28/2023 to 74 Shade Street LLC for $940,000
- 103 Burlington St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by John A Boggia Lt and Dooley, Carolyn M on 11/29/2023 to Tsibere, Bohdan and Sikorska, Olena for $1,150,000
- 135 Wood St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Kennedy William P Est and Kennedy, Janice A on 11/29/2023 to Mainali, Pradip and Gohil, Namrata K for $1,055,000