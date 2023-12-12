Lexington’s groundbreaking new zoning plan has officially been approved by the state, opening the doors for developers to start applying for projects that fall under the new regulations.

Lexington, together with the City of Salem, are the first two communities to have their plans for the MBTA Communities Law approved, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced at a press conference in Salem on Tuesday. The law requires communities served by public transit to encourage the development of multi-family housing near transit corridors in order to help alleviate the state’s housing crisis, with the added benefit of reducing dependency on cars.

“I applaud Salem and Lexington for doing their part to ensure that we have multi-family housing where we need it the most – in places with easy access to public transportation,” said Gov. Maura Healy.

In April, Lexington became the first town in the state to pass a new zoning bill aimed at complying with the law.

“Lexington was an overachiever in submitting their MBTA communities plan,” Ed Augustus, Secretary of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, told Lexington Observer. While Salem is one of 12 communities that was required to submit their plan this year, Lexington was not technically required to submit a plan until 2024. “They are the poster child for compliance and really embracing the spirit,” Augustus said.

Lexington’s plan allows for multi-family housing to be built by right, without special permitting, in 12 zones around town, including the town center. Developments can range from three to six stories high depending on the zone. In developments with eight or more units, at least 15% of units must be “inclusionary,” meaning those units are reserved for households earning less than 80% of the Area Median Income.

The plan passed in Town Meeting with roughly 60% of the vote, but it was not without controversy.

“More kids in the schools, traffic, parking… there are a lot of worries that communities have about the impact that more dense housing around transit will have, but the truth tends not to bear that out when you look at towns that have brought more housing,” Augustus explained. “If you don’t have affordable housing, you are going to have businesses that can’t function, municipal jobs you can’t fill.”

“Housing plays a critical role in creating sustainability and resiliency in our community,” said Lexington Town Manager James Malloy. “These new zoning laws will increase housing opportunities in and around Lexington, and in turn, benefit neighborhoods along our bus routes; increase accessibility to town services; promote more foot traffic for local business; and improve access to our school system.”

“We hope our efforts to improve housing opportunities in some of our most populated areas will encourage other towns and cities to follow suit,” he said.