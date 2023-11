The Lexington League invites the public to meet their elected officials and hear from them about their priorities in the State legislature. Four members of our state legislative delegation — Senator Michael Barrett, Senator Cindy Friedman, Representative Michelle Ciccolo, and Representative Ken Gordon — will join us to update us on current legislation at the State House and upcoming events of interest.

Date: December 1

Time: 9:30 am

Location: Lexington Community Center