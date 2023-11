Lexington High School/Middle Schools’ Girl Scout Troop 71775 recently hosted its annual blanket-making party. Girl Scouts from Troops 83234, 82031, 67303, and 70116 participated. In less than two hours the girls completed 22 blankets which will be donated through Project Sweet Peas, with scraps being used to make dog toys that will be donated to an animal shelter. Brookhaven at Lexington graciously hosted the activity.