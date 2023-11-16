  • 4 Saddle Club Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
  • Sold by Biderman Rt and Biederman, R S on 11/02/2023 to 4 Saddle Club Rd LLC for $1,260,000
  • 4 Woodpark Cir, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Glaser, John H and Glaser, Shelia K on 11/01/2023 to Dang, Neil K and Taneja, Deeksha for $1,325,000
  • 7 Linmoor Ter, Lexington MA, 02420
  • Sold by Blatt, Joseph H and Zimmerman, Leda E on 11/03/2023 to Nayyar, Nitin and Nayyar, Sanika B for $1,300,000
  • 8 Slocum Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Lexington Development Rt and Burge, Robert S on 11/01/2023 to Kosich, Joseph and Kosich, Kristen for $2,200,000
  • 11 Wachusett Dr, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Shapiro, Peter D and Shapiro, Bernadette N on 10/31/2023 to Lambiri, Vicki S and Meisenbach, Jake S for $1,225,000
  • 17 Ellison Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Lexington Town Of on 10/31/2023 to Kx Int and Xu, Kun for $1
  • 20 Shirley St, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Eisenstein, Robert A and Eisenstein, Karolyn K on 11/01/2023 to Wen, Huiheng and Zhang, Chao for $1,510,000
  • 65 Outlook Dr, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by David S Vanderhooft Ft and Vanderhooft, David S on 10/30/2023 to Graces, Robert and Wu, Ning for $1,770,000
  • 510 Waltham St, Lexington MA, 02421
  • Sold by Yee Family Series LLC on 10/30/2023 to Ll&r Capital LLC for $1,175,000

