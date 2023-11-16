GET READY FOR A CREATIVE WINTER!

Winter class listings are available online NOW. Registration opens on December 4th.

So that you can plan ahead, Summer Camp 2024 information is also now online, with registration opening in early January. www.munroecenter.org/classes

IN THE GALLERY

“Fresh Paint”, by Emily Passman

The exhibit is open now until the end of December

YOUTH HOLIDAY MARKET

Saturday, December 9th from 1-4 pm www.munroecenter.org/holiday-market

Come and see the wealth of young talent we have here in Lexington, whilst also getting a head-start on your holiday shopping. Over 25 artists aged 18 and younger will be selling their artwork, from paintings to jewelry, ceramics, and much more! Pop into one of our craft rooms downstairs to make a free bracelet or bookmark using a braiding wheel, or paint an ornament for the Town Christmas tree. There will also be a pop-up art studio with fresh creations for sale by our newest on-site artist, Amantha Tsaros- www.amanthatsaros.com

WINTER FUN at Munroe!

Sign up and join us, in collaboration with LexFun, to make art with your little ones:

Four Saturday mornings, January-February

www.lexfun.org/WinterFUN