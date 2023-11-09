If you plan to decorate with a wreath this holiday season, please consider ordering from Lexington BSA Troop 119. You’ll know your wreath helped the Troop’s boys and girls go on campouts, perform service for their community, and develop leadership skills. Wreaths are $20 and will be delivered to your home or business by a Scout in uniform close to Thanksgiving. (If you want your wreath to be credited to a particular Scout, there’s a place to add the Scout’s name.)

Buy Wreaths from BSA Troop 119

Thank you for your support!