Are you a Veteran or do you know a Veteran going through a tough time or experiencing a housing crisis? The New England Center and Home for Veterans, founded in 1989 and located in the heart of Downtown Boston, is committed to assisting Veterans in a myriad of ways. The central focus of the Center is housing: whether providing immediate shelter to any Veteran experiencing homelessness, preventing evictions through landlord mediation and financial support, or rapidly rehousing any Veteran in an unstable housing situation. In addition to this central focus, the Center also provides resources and services to Veterans in other areas, including: on-site and community-based clinical staff, on-site medical, legal assistance, employment and training, budgeting and credit services, and more! If you could benefit from our services, if you know someone else who could, or if you have questions, please contact us! Our outreach staff can be reached at: 617-371-1853, or emailed at amanda.pastyrnak@nechv.org. We look forward to hearing from you!