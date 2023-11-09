International desserts and appetizers prepared by refugee cooks will be available to order from Sunday, November 26 until December 10th on the LexRAP website (lexrap.org). All orders will be ready for pick up between 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th at First Parish Church – 7 Harrington Road – All items will be nut free. 100% of the proceeds will go to support refugee families and individuals. For more information or questions please contact Naomi Rosenthal at fundraiser@lexrap.org. Thank you for supporting our work!