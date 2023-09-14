- 2 Rogers Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Sidley Ft and Sidley, Thomas A on 08/29/2023 to Dowling, James E for $1,305,000
- 8 Cart Path Ln, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Lexington August Rt and Lerman, Joseph C on 09/01/2023 to Reddy, Srinivas G and Reddy, Aruna G for $3,400,000
- 21 Hathaway Rd, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by Zelinsky, Ralph S and Zelinsky, Helen L on 08/31/2023 to 21 Hathaway Road LLC for $1,456,000
- 22 Watertown St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by George, Abey M and George, Sindhu M on 08/30/2023 to Opendoor Property J LLC for $1,043,800
- 40 Sherburne Rd, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Schultz, Timothy F and Schultz, Lynn H on 08/29/2023 to 40 Sherburne LLC for $1,100,000
- 139 Wood St, Lexington MA, 02421
- Sold by Bostwick, Bret and Jacobs, Amy on 08/31/2023 to Zhao, Juanjuan and Wang, Lifeng for $2,110,000
- 374 Lowell St, Lexington MA, 02420
- Sold by 374 Lowell St LLC on 08/30/2023 to Bommareddy, Praveen K and Alla, Sireesha for $2,399,999