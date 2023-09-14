In recent years, there has been a growing trend in Lexington Public Schools towards implementing what is known as the “Serious Talk Curriculum.” This approach aims to engage students in challenging and often emotionally charged discussions about complex societal issues. While the intention behind such a curriculum is to foster critical thinking and promote social awareness, there are concerns regarding rolling out this curriculum, causing some divide in the community.

The last school committee meeting about the “Serious Talk Curriculum” was to address the concerns of parents about introducing concepts of gender ideologies, especially for kids in elementary level. Instead of focusing more on the curriculum itself, the meeting left many concerned parents more confused than ever. The presentation shown during the meeting mostly discussed global statistics on mental health and suicide rates related to the issue of gender and rarely covered the curriculum itself.

Further fueling the confusion, the meeting left a vacuum, thus creating more tensions and division between those who are in support of the curriculum and those who are concerned about it.

In order to avoid any further division in the community, what we really need from our school administration is to focus on bringing everyone on board by being open and transparent with parents about the curriculum. They should be open to understanding different perspectives, clear away parents doubts and concerns, look for areas of agreement and build on them, and become a true model of “inclusiveness” in our beautiful town of Lexington, in hopes that we all can be united and feel safe, seen and heard.